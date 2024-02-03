Yes, no. That in the end he stays at PSG, that Arab dollars could send him to Saudi football… Kyllian Mbappé's novel is as exciting as it is endless. Hours after the winter transfer market ended, the French newspaper “Le Parisien” assures that the forward has finally made a decision: he will play for Real Madrid when the 2024/2025 season begins.
In its Saturday edition, Le Parisien assures that “French football's biggest star will join the world's biggest club next season. Meanwhile, optimism reigns in Madrid while behind the scenes the biggest contract in the locker room for the captain of Les Bleus is being negotiated.”
Furthermore, the media indicates that Mbappé considers that his time in the club has ended. PSG definitively and that, in a few days, he will communicate it to the club after having negotiated with Real Madrid as freely as he is able to do so according to FIFA regulations.
After many back-and-forths, meetings with the club's president, Nasser Al Khelaïfi, in which the player promised to forgive 80 million euros of loyalty bonus so that Paris Saint Germain would not suffer an economic injury in the case of that he finally did not sign a contract renewal, it would seem that the novel has come to an end.
How will Kyllian fare in the White House?
