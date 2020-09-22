The new health measures that come into force in primary schools make the headlines in particular. the voice of the North. “Rules soften in elementary school“, headlines the daily. The Latest News from Alsace for their part, evoke a strategy “not very readable” which continues to fluctuate in the face of the virus. Sanitary measures are in any case increasingly strong everywhere in France. “It hardens“, title Progress. Among the measures taken in the Rhône, there is in particular the wearing of the mask extended to several towns in the metropolis or even reduced visits to nursing homes.

AT About nursing home, La Dépêche du Midi looks back on the terrible case of mistreatment which agitates an establishment for dependent elderly people. For several months, residents of the Alzheimer’s unit of an Ehpad located near Rodez (Aveyron) were humiliated and mistreated by some of the staff. We are talking about photos and videos of elderly people placed in embarrassing situations. Four people were made redundant. If you have a big budget and you are not afraid of drafts, finally know that you can read the dossier of the Western Mail, which looks at the thirty castles currently for sale in Anjou.

