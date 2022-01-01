The pandemic will continue to set the pace, awaiting a real recovery in the economy with the arrival of ‘Next Generation’ funds. The Mar Menor, the face and cross of the railroad and the future of the Transfer fuel the challenges of 2022
We entered headlong into the third year of the Covid era, with the numbers of infections soaring in the Region of Murcia and in Spain. January is therefore presented as a tough month, with collapsed health centers and a lack of personnel and health facilities; and also with the economy still shaking and in the grip of uncertainties due to the surges
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
Leave a Reply