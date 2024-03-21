Aryna Sabalenka's first words have arrived after the death of her ex-partner: what the champion said

The tennis champion is experiencing days of deep pain Aryna Sabalenka. They have been since news broke three days ago of the sudden death of his partner, former NHL star Konstantin Koltsov. Here are the first words spoken by the Belarusian champion.

Three days ago the world of sport learned with great pain and shock the news of the premature and sudden death of Konstantin Koltsovformer hockey champion, with an important past in the Olympics and in the NHL championship, wearing the Pittsburgh Penguins jersey.

His lifeless body was found in the courtyard of Miami resortin Florida, where he was staying in this period together with his ex-partner, the tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka, current number 2 in the WTA rankings and involved in the master1000 tournament in Miami, where she is among the favorites for the final victory.

In the hours following his death there was talk of causes which led to the tragedy and the most accredited hypothesis, as declared by the same Miami Police, is that of suicide. This is the note from the Police Department of the Florida metropolis:

According to investigators, on Monday, March 18 at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbor Police and the Fire Department were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbor Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male who jumped from a balcony. The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and took over the investigation into the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov. There are no other suspicions in this regard.

But how he reacted Aryna Sabalenka to this terrible drama? A few hours ago the champion published a story about her on her account Instagram. Here you are her words:

Konstantin's death is an unthinkable tragedy, and even though we were no longer together, my heart is broken. Please respect my privacy and that of his family during this difficult time.

However, the tennis player is continuing to train. She reacted with work and sweat on the field to try to overcome this second mourning which affected her within a few years. 5 years ago his father also died.