Violeta Mițul died during a mountain excursion with her clubmates: the great footballer was only 26 years old

The world of women’s football is in shock over what happened to the twenty-six year old Violeta Mițul. The footballer lost her life while hiking in the mountains.

She was also well known in Italy for wearing the Apulia Trani shirt. The sad story was made known by Moldovan football federation:

With deep sadness and pain in the soul, the Moldovan Football Federation expresses sincere condolences and deep regret for the passing of the national football player Violeta Mițul. One of the best players of the women’s national team suffered a tragic accident during an excursion in the mountains, where she was with her classmates from her club.

Shortly afterwards UEFA also published a official press release to greet the great footballer:

European football mourns the Moldovan national team player Violeta Mițul, who passed away at just 26 years old following a tragic accident. Rest in peace.

Violeta Mițul left an unfillable void in the hearts of all those who loved and knew her and also in that of her many admirers. She played more than 40 matches with the Moldovan national team and Italy had also made herself known for having worn the shirt of Apulia Trani, during the championship that brought the team to Serie B. The 26-year-old also played in Spain, before wearing the shirt ofUngmennafelagio Einherji.

The details of Violeta Mițul’s death have not yet been released

The news quickly spread around the world, through numerous posts published and shared on social networks. There are many thoughts left for the young footballer and messages of condolence for her family. It’s not clear yet what exactly happened, the young woman was with her friends and companions in the mountains for an excursion, when the unforeseeable happened. Further details will certainly be released in the coming days.