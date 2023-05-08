Monica Sirianni was in a bar with some friends, when she was struck by a sudden illness: the former gieffina was only 37 years old

The former Big Brother contestant has died at the age of 37. Monica Sirianni. She was struck by a sudden illness while she was with some friends in a bar in Catanzaro, the city where the woman lived.

Many remember her for her participation in the Big Brother reality show in the 12th edition, when Alessia Marcuzzi was leading. Edition that saw Sabrina Mbarek as winner.

Monica Sirianni was spending an evening at the bar when she was hit by a sudden malaise. Friends, witnesses of the whole scene, immediately raised the alarm for help.

Health workers reached the scene and tried to do everything possible to save the woman’s life. Unfortunately, shortly after reaching the health facility, the 37-year-old passed away off forever. The news shocked many people. In these hours, medical tests are underway to establish what was theexact cause of death.

Monica was the daughter of Calabrian emigrants in Sydney and worked as an English teacher. She had chosen to return to Italy, against the wishes of her parents, who had chosen to abandon their homeland.

Monica had managed to participate in the 12th edition of the most spied on house in Italy, managing to remain a competitor for about a month. Many also remember her flirtation with Fabrizio Conti, another former gieffino of Alessia Marcuzzi.

The story happened last year May 5thbut in these hours it has spread throughout Italy, through newspapers and social networks.

Numerous messages appeared on the web for the last farewell to the ex gieffina and many people in shock for the news. Monica was only 37 years old and no one expected what happened. She was spending a carefree evening at the bar with her friends. Hers His smile she will forever be remembered by all who loved her and will continue to do so.