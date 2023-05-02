A sudden disappearance that shocked everyone. MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo died on April 30th. He was only 46 years old

It’s gone forever Jock Zonfrillo, known for his role as a judge in MasterChef. He was a TV presenter and a former chef, he passed away suddenly at the age of 46.

The sad news has spread in the last few hours, through a message sent by the family. Jock Zonfrillo passed away on April 30:

Hearts completely broken and not knowing how we are going to live life without him, we are devastated to share the news that Jock passed away yesterday. There are so many words that can describe it, so many stories that can be told, but right now we are too overwhelmed with grief to put into words.

Jock Zonfrillo had Italian origins, his father was from Scauri, a municipality in the province of Latina. While his mother has Scottish origins.

Since he was a boy he began to approach the kitchen, at the age of only 13 as a dishwasher, but soon his talent as a chef made his way up to make him achieve fame.

He managed to become a judge of the famous show Master Chef Australia, thus realizing his greatest dream. A dream that she carried forward until the age of 46.

His disappearance shocked the whole world, he passed away while in Melbourne. Indiscretions speak of a sudden illnessHowever, the family has not yet disclosed the certain cause of death.

All episodes suspended as a sign of respect for the passing of Jock Zonfrillo

The production house EndemolShine, in agreement with the television stations, has decided to suspend the MasterChef broadcast out of respect for the missing judge.

The entire program is in mourning and there are many posts from friends, colleagues and fans who have spread on social networks in the last few hours. Heartbreaking parting wordsthrough which those who loved him are remembering him for the great person he has always been and for his immense talent as a chef, which will never be forgotten.