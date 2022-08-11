EA Sports anticipates many changes and it seems that we will have revolutions in chemistry and positions.

The information on FIFA 23 has been arriving with a dropper, and after meeting the protagonists of the covers and our sensations with the press beta, it’s time to stop and talk about one of the topics that has aroused the most interest in the community: UltimateTeam. FUT is going to see a lot of changes in the next edition, and hopefully when it’s renamed to EA SPORTS FC we’ll see a lot more.

Although EA has highlighted several changes, we are going to focus on the two that we believe will have the greatest impact for all players. We are going to review them all, yes, but the expected ones we are going to treat them quite above.

These are the main changes of Ultimate Team in FIFA 23

FUT is going to receive a lot of changes in the next editionThe first big change coming to FUT has to do with player positions. Let’s remember that in FIFA 22 you could change position of a player thanks to the wildcards, with which to accommodate players in the area of ​​the field that most interested us. This is over in FIFA 23, and from now on the players will have a main position and a secondary position, with no possibility of having more.

This probably translates to the market is going to shrink even more, and the most powerful players at each position in each league are going to be even more expensive. It will be interesting to see what the price trend is in the first few months of play.

The other big change has to do with chemistry, and that is that chemical bonds are history. Since EA, they have tried make the system quite flexibleand as they count from the developer:

“A streamlined system allows your favorite players to share Chemistry no matter where they are on the pitch, pairing players in your starting eleven based on shared combinations of club, league and nationality, and eliminating the need for direct links between neighboring players alongside each other. with any negative impact on poor Chemistry link attributes to allow more variety in template construction.”

The rest of the changes they are not so important. A new mode called FUT Moments has been added, which will work with scenarios that will present us with different challenges. As a reward we will get stars, which we can exchange for players, packs and more. In addition, we will have new ICONS (such as Beckham or Zidane) and FUT Heroes, as well as thematic content when the 2022 World Cup begins.

Crossplay will also come to this game mode, and it seems that the customization of our stadium will be greater compared to FIFA 22.

More about: FIFA 23: Ultimate Team and EA Sports.