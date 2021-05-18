This Tuesday 18 was a special day for a group of Argentine exporters that was launching a new form of participation in times of pandemic in the largest food fair in the world: the SIAL fair, better known as the Shanghai fair, in which Argentina has had a historical presence, only disrupted by the restrictions of COVID 19.

Several companies managed to participate in person at SIAL, although they turned to Chinese representatives to be in their place due to the strict quarantines they had to undergo if they were to travel to Shanghai, where after so many efforts the news from Buenos Aires, left them pedaling in the air, they trusted to Clarín high business sources.

This newspaper learned that the unexpected brake on meat exports announced by the Alberto Fernández government in its failed attempts to lower inflation, left them and Ambassador Sabino Vaca Narvaja dislodged China being the main destination for Argentina’s meat sales to the world.

The picture of poor predictability and legal uncertainty that the country gives was almost an attack on Argentine foreign trade that directs its meat sales first to China, with more than USD 2,500 million sold as of November 2020, with an increase of 10% in quantity but lower turnover due to falling prices.

It is followed by the European Union, with Germany at the head of what the country commands in the so-called Hilton quota: Israel, with the sale of kosher meat; Russia. And in the region, the biggest sales go to Chile, where Paraguayans compete with Argentines. Therefore, in addition to defaulting with its clients in the world, Argentine exporters will feel on their palate in these 30 days how other countries will try to seize the markets.

In the Argentine consulate in Shanghai they registered eight companies at SIAL Shanghai this year, none of them meat, most of them wineries.

And very few sectors were encouraged to raise their voices after the overwhelming decision of the Liaison Table to go on strike for nine days starting this Thursday, 20, in protest against the curb on exports.

However, Azul Natural Beef SA He came out to express the pain of the sector for the government’s decision that could even affect jobs in the Buenos Aires city that inspired his name.

In a statement posted on the site Viapais.com.ar they counted that the measure surprised them by participating in the opening of the SIAL Shanghai fair in which they hoped to find new customers. “We are very concerned with the consequences of this measure, and we are working to reduce the possible impact for the company and for all its collaborators. At the moment we do not have a definition of the scope and consequences in our company. We will keep you informed as we have news ”, they said taking into account that they sell to 50 clients in 30 countries with investments that exceed more than 55 million dollars.

Argentina signed under the government of Mauricio Macri the “protocols” with China that covered all meats -bovine, ovine, poultry and pork- in all its variants -refrigerated, fresh, with bone and without bone-. At that time the representative in Beijing was Diego Guelar, who came to participate in the inauguration to see 95 refrigerators when until 2015 there were 10. Thus, Argentina went from being the ninth meat supplier to China to being 1st in 2019 with 75% of its total meats directed to the Asian country market. In 2019, exports reached US $ 3 billion.

What is unusual about the export restriction measures now, businessmen say, is that the excuse with which they decided to do so is to lower the price of meat here. But to China, for example, they mostly sell the so-called “cow garrón” that Asians use to improve the meat of their hamburgers. And it is a cut that is not consumed in Argentina, with which it is absolutely debatable that the restriction will lower its value in the country.