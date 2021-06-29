The Cavallino Competition of Modena 2021, the famous Concours d’Elegance dedicated to Ferraris, will be linked to Motor Valley Fest through its geographically typical nature and from this year also through a renewed desire to open up to the world. An essential feature of the companies that are part of the motoring land line that crosses Emilia-Romagna.

26 cars will be entered in the Concorso d’Eleganza, coming from all over the world for the first time in over thirty editions: an unprecedented choice that will lead the value of cars to rise to more than 200 million euros. The edition will take place from Friday 2 to Sunday 4 July, as always organized by Cavallino Inc., a company acquired in 2020 by Canossa Events.

Regarding the cars, this is what this event will offer, which is a unique tribute to the history of the Prancing Horse and of Maranello. It will be a Ferrari 166 MM Berlinetta Touring (chassis # 0048), the third of only five cars with this configuration: it was produced in the summer of 1950 and participated in the 1951 1000 Miglia finishing third in class.

A Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta from 1956, the second production of the first series in the Competizione version, and with an aluminum body, will be another strong point. He raced a Mille Miglia in the same year of production, without finishing it. From 1962 comes a Ferrari 250 GTO, formerly Luciano Conti: it was modified to take part in Le Mans and except for the front grille it has since returned to ‘standard’. There will also be one Ferrari 275 P from 1963: he won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice and also the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1964. Speaking of endurance races, there is also the phenomenal 333 SP 1994: however, this specimen (# 06) never raced.

There is no shortage of roads, especially the iconic ones like the 288 GTO, the F40, the F50 and the Enzo, written strictly in chronological order. The competition will be held at Casa Maria Luigia, home of Lara and Massimo Bottura: an extraordinary place, created by the greatest chef in the world, whose gardens will host the exhibition of “four-wheeled artwork“. The event has a limited capacity and seats are sold out. The public is welcome to admire the parade of cars on 3 July starting at 5.00 pm in the historic center of Modena and will be able to attend the presentation of the cars in Piazza Roma from 5.45 pm.