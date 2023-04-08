Here we leave you the latest rumors and transfer news:

The salvation of the university students? ‘Turkish’ Mohamed would have asked Hugo González for Pumashttps://t.co/olrcz2xsjg pic.twitter.com/QeU0h6YxEQ — Halftime (@halftime) April 4, 2023

SPECTACULAR GIL ALCALÁ became a real spectacle by not allowing his frame to fall with great saves. Great performance from our Goalkeeper to take us the 3 points and they are placed near the reclassification zone pic.twitter.com/O1p1H59pQp — The Soccer Addicts Mx (@AdictosMx) April 3, 2023

🎙️ Julio González: “It is very trite to say that there are 4 finals, but it is the reality, we have to go out to kill or die, we know that the tournament is slipping away from us and we have to beat San Luis and go game by game, we The Turk has said, match by match, we have to win” pic.twitter.com/tkegfVAVt9 — Pumas In The Skin (@PumasELP) April 7, 2023

🇲🇽|Barovero’s injury opens the doors for David Ochoa (22), it is his great opportunity, I was only able to see him for a few minutes and he had routine interventions, as time goes by we will have a clearer situation.

Sooner or later the opportunity was going to come to him, let’s hope he takes advantage of it. pic.twitter.com/DfQpz4cqUq — Field Vision (@VisionDeCampo_) April 3, 2023

The first is a substitute with Atlético San Luis, although he has just made his debut in the MX League after the injury of the first goalkeeper, while the second is also a bench with the Necaxa.

Ricardo Ferretti and his coaching staff are happy with the current level of Ramiro Funes Mori. The Argentine would like to stay at Cruz Azul. It is not unreasonable to think that there would be a renewal. Things have changed in favor of the Argentine ✅ pic.twitter.com/UmvMp03ekH — Adrian Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo) April 5, 2023

The Twin’s work has convinced the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti and for that reason they would try to retain it.

➡️ Who is Alemao Zurawski? A 25-year-old striker who emerged from the Metropolitan youth academy in Brazil. Most of his career has been played in the Brazilian second division, with Criciúma, Juventus or Navaí. He just made the jump to first in 2022, he has a contract until 2025. pic.twitter.com/1WXAdgE0Ur – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) April 7, 2023

He Porto Alegre International and the sky-blue club are in talks about the possible signing of the midfielder. His entire career has been in the second division of Brazil and he has just made the jump to the first team.

OFFICIAL. Alan Cervantes renewed his contract until 2025 with Club Santos Laguna. 🇲🇽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/NxnG4BzVVb — Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) March 10, 2022

🇲🇽🦁 GOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA Alfonso Alvarado (23) is giving León the advantage over America🔥 pic.twitter.com/t5h1ppyT3v – Young Soccer Players MX (@Jovenesfutmx) April 2, 2023

The striped youth player and forward is liked for being intelligent, who plays more as a midfielder and who has great sacrifice.

🚨🔥 IT WOULD BE CRAZY 🔥🚨 The world champion Mauro Camoranesi would be one signature away from being the new coach of FC Juárez Remember that the Italian was already a coach in Mexico in the league he was promoted in 2015 The rumors are very strong and he could reach the bench in the next few days pic.twitter.com/SP2J0rd1jp — 🦅🏆 The FAN 🏆🦅⚽ ™ (@El_Hincha12) April 5, 2023

AMERICA 🦅 After a discussion in recent days, Miedz Legnica decided NOT to extend the loan for Santiago Naveda. The team is still expected to maintain the category. America is in a position to receive him for the first team next summer. pic.twitter.com/uO4SP2ZXlB — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) April 5, 2023

🔴 LAST MINUTE | 👉 Real Sporting de Gijón forward, Uros Djurdjevic, will not play this Sunday in the Asturian derby against Real Oviedo. 👉 According to reports from the club, this is because the game will be played today, Saturday. pic.twitter.com/QPjcaGjeow – Real Sporting ⚪ (@RealSpoting) April 16, 2022

The forward is one of the referents of the selection of Montenegro.

NOW IS THE JEWEL GOING TO SPAIN? 🔴⚫🇪🇸 Jeremy Márquez from Atlas, once again wanted by Cádiz. Spanish media point out that the main problem is that they want to give it a subsidiary file; It would not arrive to compete at the highest level (case like Julián Araujo’s in Barcelona) pic.twitter.com/6lYMhfpox5 – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) April 7, 2023

Some sources detail that they seek to give him a subsidiary file, that is, so as not to play in the first team, which is not completely convincing.