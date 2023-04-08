The Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Liga MX, is about to end the regular phase to start with the playoffs and later the leagueHowever, the Stove Football towards the Opening 2023 has already begun.
Here we leave you the latest rumors and transfer news:
According w sportsthe Argentinian Anthony Mohammedcoach of the Pumas, would ask for the hiring of the Necaxa goalkeeper, since they have previously coincided both in America as striped.
On the other hand, The Sniper of the daily record ensures that gonzalez It is not in the interest of the National University and who would be on the list to return is the current goalkeeper of Querétaro, who last semester acted as a substitute for the first goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez.
In the same way, other media point out that the goalkeeper has one foot out of cougars because it did not meet expectations and the idea is to replace it, for which the names mentioned above have been heard.
Finally, another of the options for the National University arc are the two goalkeepers who have been elements of the national team.
The first is a substitute with Atlético San Luis, although he has just made his debut in the MX League after the injury of the first goalkeeper, while the second is also a bench with the Necaxa.
The Argentine could renew with Cruz Azul despite the fact that River Plate contacted him to come back in the summer.
The Twin’s work has convinced the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti and for that reason they would try to retain it.
Despite having the same name, it is not the one that was ever in Blue Crosshowever, it does interest this team.
He Porto Alegre International and the sky-blue club are in talks about the possible signing of the midfielder. His entire career has been in the second division of Brazil and he has just made the jump to the first team.
Although the Chivas board of directors has said that for now they are not handling names of possible reinforcements, it is rumored that the rojiblanco youth squad could return to the club to shore up the spine, something that would not be easy because he is a starter with Santos Laguna.
During the winter pass market, El Plátano dreamed to reach Guadalajara, however, he went to León on loan.
The striped youth player and forward is liked for being intelligent, who plays more as a midfielder and who has great sacrifice.
Although it was rumored that the Italian would be the new Bravos helmsman after the Argentine’s dismissal Hernan Cristantethe team decided to go for a home coach: Diego Mejia.
After a talk, the Miedz Legnica from Poland decided not to extend the loan of the youth squad from América, so the Coapa club is in a position to receive him in the first team for next summer.
Saints Lagoon would be interested in the Serbian naturalized Montenegrin, who plays in the sporting gijon of the Second Division of Spain, a club that belongs to Orlegi Groupwhich would make everything easier.
The forward is one of the referents of the selection of Montenegro.
The Atlas midfielder is once again wanted by the Cadiz in The league from Spain. According to Spanish media, since last year there has been interest, but there are still no approaches.
Some sources detail that they seek to give him a subsidiary file, that is, so as not to play in the first team, which is not completely convincing.
