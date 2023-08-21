And the website “Sada Al-Balad” quoted Ashraf Zaki as saying: “On my personal responsibility … the man is good and well dressed,” in response to the rumor of Adel Imam’s death.

And the captain of the acting professions added, in response to a question about not filming a video of an imam to reassure his fans: “It is not appropriate for me to ask the family of the artist, Adel Imam, to film it to end the controversy about his health.”

Cairo 24 website quoted Zaki as saying that the “leader” is alive and well, pointing out that if the news of his death was true, the necessary measures would have been taken, and the news announced to everyone.

For his part, the “Al-Masry Al-Youm” website quoted producer Issam Imam, the star’s brother, Adel, as saying, “The leader, Adel Imam, is in good health, and the rumors circulating are unfounded.”

Essam explained, “The family is tired and fed up with the many rumors that are written about the leader every once in a while. By God the Great, the leader is like a fool.”