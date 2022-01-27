1990s actor Morgan Stevens died: law enforcement found lifeless body in the kitchen of his home

A heartbreaking news that has just thrown the entertainment world into despair. The actor of Saranno Famosi, Morgan Stevenswas found lifeless in his home.

What happened was reported on the tabloid TMZ. The dead body was found yesterday, January 26, 2022, in the kitchen of his house. According to what has been learned so far, no one had been able to hear and contact the famous actor for days.

After several requests, the police went to his house and made the heartbreaking discovery.

The causes of Morgan Stevens’ death are currently unknown, but some rumors speak of natural causes. She was 70 years old.

Morgan Stevens career

He was known in the television world, in particular, for his interpretation of the teacher David Reardon in the tv series They will be Famous (Hunger) and for interpretation Nick Diamond. in some episodes of Melrose Place.

Stevens had also made numerous appearances on other television shows such as One Day at a Time, Hotel, Murder One and Murder and She Wrote.

His last work in the entertainment world dates back to 1999when he played the part of Principal Max Hanson in an episode of Walker, Texas Ranger.

In the 1990s he was also arrested for drunk driving by the LAPD and reported having been beaten by agentsi, reporting broken nose, fractured cheek, dislocated jaw.

Thanks to the blood tests he managed to exonerate from the accusations and the report of ill-treatment was later resolved with an extra-judicial settlement.

The news of the actor’s death spread quickly through social networks. Numerous websites have appeared goodbye messages from the audience of the television world and from the many colleagues. Messages accompanied by photo of the actor in the TV series Fame.

We will have to wait for the next few days to know the real causes of the actor’s death and any comments from family and friends.