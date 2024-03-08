The great Akira Toriyama passed away at the age of 68: his genius created manga legends such as Dr. Slump and Dragon Ball

In the last few hours, the news of the death of Akira Toriyama. His absolutely international fame is due to the creation of some of the most beloved manga (Japanese comics) of all time, such as Dr. Slump and Arale and, above all, Dragon Ball. The developer would have turned 69 on April 5th, but he passed away on March 1st due to a subdorsal hematoma.

The tragic death of Akira Toriyama, which occurred on March 1st, was announced in these hours by Shueishathe publishing house for whom he worked for years and who distributed his projects all over the world. The publisher'with deep regret' has announced his passing and added:

We know that he still had several works in production with his usual great enthusiasm.

The cartoonist was born on April 5, 1955 Nagoyain Aichi Prefecture, in central Japan, and already in elementary school he developed a passion for drawing, thanks to the animated film by Disney “101 Dalmatians“. A reproduction of that cartoon, presented at a local art competition, brought him the first prize in his long career.

He subsequently enrolled in one of the most prestigious industrial design schools in Tokyo and, after graduating, began working as a designer. poster in an industry. However, his creativity and imagination were limited by the rigid rules of industrial design and so, a few years later, he shifted his attention to manga (Japanese comics ed.).

In 1978 it gained popularity due to its creation Dr. Slump and Aralethanks to which in 1980 he won the Shōgakukan Awardone of the most prestigious in the country, for the best shōnen manga, a category of manga aimed mainly at a male audience.

His greatest work was born in 1984, the one that literally made him a legend in the genre, Dragon Ball. The artist brought to life all the chapters of the saga, which has sold over 260 million copies worldwide. From the manga an infinite series of Souls (Japanese cartoons ed.), soundtracks, video games and other merchandising content. A very serious loss for the entire sector.