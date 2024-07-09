The news of the death of a much loved and followed American actor during his years of activity has spread in the last few hours, Doug SheehanThe death of the interpreter, who appeared in many episodes of “General Hospital”, but also in many other very successful shows, however, would have occurred last June 29. He passed away for causes that have not been disclosed, at the age of 75.

As written by the Kane’s Funeral Homethe funeral home the family turned to, the actor died peacefully, in his home in Big Horn, Wyoming, with his wife and loved ones at his side. He was 75 years old.

Born in California in April 1949, Douglas Stuart Sheehan made his debut on the small screen towards the late seventieswhen he appeared in single episodes of very popular television shows of the time, such as “Charlie’s Angels” or “Kaz”both of the detective genre.

The role that was certainly the most important for his career, came in 1979, when he acted for the first time in an episode of “General Hospital”In the series he played the role of lawyer Joe Kelly and his performance took him to the nomination for a daytime Emmy Award in 1982, in the category of best supporting actor. Marginal but still important, then, his appearance in the sitcom “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch”in which he played the protagonist’s father. “MacGyver”, “Lieutenant Columbo”, “Dear John”, “Knots Landing” And “Day by Day” are the other TV series in which he appeared in his golden age. His last appearance dates back to 2003, when he appeared in an episode of the sitcom “What I Like About You”.

Doug Sheehan was married to Cate Albert since 1981. The couple never had children and remained together until Doug’s last breath.