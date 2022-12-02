Little Caterina, daughter of Gabriele Succi and Cristina Rosi, died. Their story moved the whole of Italy. Goodbye little angel

Their story had moved everyone, their first meeting, that hug, so many tears and so many emotions. The small one Catherine she died forever, leaving an unfillable void in the hearts of her family and of the whole of Italy.

In 2019, his mom Christina Rose she was struck by cardiac arrest, she was 7 months pregnant. Immediately the doctors intervened with an emergency caesarean section.

It should have been the best day of Dad’s life Gabriel Succi and mother Cristina Rosi, but that day, however, has changed their lives forever.

The new mother and little Caterina reported severe neurological damage. The first of her went into a coma, while the child was hospitalized for months in the hospital.

They were separated for two years. Their story had been taken to heart by all of Italy, so much so that thanks to the numerous donations, Cristina was able to fly to Austria, in a specialized clinic. In 2021, she woke up from that long sleep and after months of rehabilitation, she returned to her country.

After two years, he was able to see and embrace his Catherine by the first time. Videos and images have moved the world of the web. Now came the sad news, which no one ever wanted to read. Her little girl is gone forever. Next to her, as always, dad Gabriele. It was the same man who gave, through a touching post on Facebook, the unfortunate news.

My love, I want to remember you like this, you are and always will be my special girl, but unfortunately life has not been kind to you. But I swear I did we did everything possible to make you feel like a little girl like any other….and if I haven’t done enough I apologize my love…this is the worst day of my life that nobody deserves especially a little girl of 2 and a half years.