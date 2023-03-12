Antonin Hajek had been missing for months after his divorce from his wife. On March 10, he was found dead near the sea

The case of the disappearance of the sample Antonin Hajek, ended with the worst epilogue. After months of the alarm of his disappearance, he was found lifeless.

Antonin Hajek is very well known in the sports world, he rose to fame as one of the top athletes of winter disciplines for the Czech Republic. In 2008, his career seemed to have come to an end, after an accident on the track and a serious car accident, from which he was saved by a miracle. Despite the traumas and fractures sustained, he had managed to recover ea get back on track.

The Disappearance of Antonin Hajek

Several months ago, news of his disappearance broke. Antonin Hajek was vanished completely after the divorce with his ex-wife Veronika Hajkova.

The champion has lost track of him, without notifying his family or friends. For months everyone was looking for him, until tragic epilogue.

His lifeless body was found near the seain the Langkawi Islands, Malaysia.

Reliable sources close to the family said that unfortunately it was unrecognizable It is probably been dead for months. It is not yet clear what happened to him, although many believe that divorce could enter into it. The skier had never accepted the end of the story with his wife. He could be taken the life.

However, no confirmation has yet been received as to the exact cause of death. Most likely, it will come autopsy ordered. Thanks to the medical examination, light will be shed on the mystery of his disappearance, which has saddened the family, all those who knew him and the world of sport.

Antonin Hajek only had 36 years old.