The other mountaineer who was involved in the avalanche in Norway did not make it: Pietro De Bernardini was only 25 years old

Peter De Bernardini He did not make it. The mountaineer who was involved in the avalanche in Norway died forever at the age of 25. He had been in the intensive care unit of the Troms hospital since 31 March.

The sad news was made public by the Mayor of the municipality of Isola Vicentin (Vicenza). The words of Francesco Gonzo on social media:

We believed in it together, we hoped and prayed that Peter could come back and embrace him together. Pietro will return, but not as we would have liked. We already miss you and mourn your passing. Now our closeness to the family is even stronger. To them, our deepest condolences.

Pietro De Bernardini overwhelmed by the avalanche together with 5 other Italian mountaineers

Pietro De Bernardini was swept up together with 5 other Italian mountaineers, from an avalanche on the Kavringtinden peak. Between these, Matteo Cazzola he died instantly. He was 36 years old and was a resident of Vicenza.

The other three suffered no serious consequences. Two remained unharmed, while their guide was taken to the hospital. But it’s not life threatening.

The Mayor learned of the sad news after a desperate call from his mother. They told her her son was responding well to treatment, but a systemic collapse ended his life.

Words that no one would ever want to read. These days family, friends and residents have it prayed and hoped so that the 25-year-old managed to save himself and return to Italy. Peter lived in Delft to follow a masters in mathematics. He was a boy full of projects and with a whole life ahead of him.

That day, they had decided to spend a relaxing day, but just as the 5 Italian mountaineers had stopped to prepare for that descent, the avalanche arrived suddenly.

The De Bernardini family will now have to wait for all the formal procedures and then they will be able bring the body back to Italy and arrange a last farewell to Pietro.