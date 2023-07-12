The thieves stole the father’s car, not knowing the 9-month-old baby was inside. After some research, the good news came

It was found there 9 month old baby disappeared on Crest Avenue, in Parrish. Her story spread around the world through social networks. As well as the desperate words of her parents, who wanted to reach other countries as well, for fear that her minor would be taken abroad.

From the investigations, it would appear that it was thethieves mistake, who wanted to take away her dad’s car, not knowing the 9-month-old baby was inside. The man had parked his SUV outside a friend’s house. He had left the little girl to enter for just a few minutes. But when he got back on the road, he realized his car was missing, someone had it stolen and inside was his beloved daughter.

The authorities were immediately alerted, who have started the search. Parents have published several appeals on social media, which have reached all over the world. They even offered one $5,000 reward.

Please, please, give me my baby back. Look out for a white 2009 Lexus SUV Rx 350, damaged in the right rear. My car was stolen and the baby was in the backseat in her car seat!!! Please help me!!!. If you are reading this and know anything please contact me. All I ask is for my baby back. You can keep the car!!!!! Just bring me my baby and I won’t ask any questions! Car was stolen from downtown Parrish between 6:30-6:50pm

You can leave the baby wherever you want, call or text me and let me know where she is. I don’t want to know more, I swear.

These are the desperate words of his mother. A few hours ago the long-awaited news arrived. Law enforcement agencies have found the 9-month-old baby, however the details have not been disclosed. The minor was taken to hospital as a precaution, but she appears to be fine.