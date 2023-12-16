2023 was marked by the climate, political decisions and crises in health issues. At EL TIEMPO we bring you a list of the 10 news and events that marked this year.

From global warming to the boiling era, the limit that the world crossed

In July of this year, UN Secretary General António Guterres issued a grave warning: “The era of global warming is over, now is the time for the era of global boiling.” The warning came just after that month was declared, according to several international centers, as the warmest in history since records have been kept. A record that was broken the following month, and then the next as well.

Greece affected by the long period of heat, strong winds and droughts.

2023 was an exceptionally hot year with record temperature records in large areas of the world, such as 66.7 °C in Iran, 52 °C in Puerto Rico, 48 °C in Italy, or 40 °C in Chile. These figures, according to the Copernicus environmental monitoring program, will likely mean that this year will probably be declared the warmest since records have been kept, a reflection of the so-called “global boiling”, which is nothing more than having exceeded the low limit. which the planet functions correctly, which is the threshold of 1.5°C temperature above pre-industrial averages.

That limit was crossed this year, on several occasions, although not in a sustained manner. That is, it happened on some specific days, but on average, according to Copernicus we remained at 1.4°C, just 0.1°C away from exceeding the threshold.

And those temperatures, above the limits, were reflected in the almost 4 million hectares of forest burned by forest fires in Canada, the more than 50 deaths caused by Hurricane Otis in Mexico, the floods that caused 940 injuries and 27 deaths. in Brazil or the more than 2,000 deaths from causes related to the heat wave that hit Europe in the middle of this year.

According to experts such as Benjamín Quesada, climatologist at the Universidad del Rosario and Juan Carlos Benavides, researcher in climate change and professor at the Javeriana University, what we saw in 2023 was a reflection that the climate has already changed and that we are “in a new era.” ”.

Maduro, at the center of several of the year's news

The consolidation of relations between Colombia and Venezuela, and his role as mediator in the dialogues with the ELN, allowed Nicolás Maduro to reintegrate into the international scene despite the fact that the US is still asking for 15 million dollars for his capture and putting pressure for a return to democracy and guarantees for disqualified opponents, such as María Corina Machado.

Washington relaxed oil sanctions on Caracas, which it hopes will remain, after projecting economic growth of 3.5 percent in the first quarter of 2024. The dispute between Guyana and Venezuela over the Essequibo also returned control and influence to Maduro that it hopes to achieve a re-election next year.

Violence and political instability challenge Ecuador

With a rate of 44 murders per 100,000 inhabitants and more than 7,000 homicides during 2023, Ecuador experienced its most violent year in its recent history. Perhaps the most serious event occurred in the middle of the presidential campaign, last August, when candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead as he left a rally in Quito.

Ecuadorian soldiers search vehicles for weapons in the midst of the declared state of emergency.

But along with the problems of public order and drug trafficking, the country was also shaken by political instability. In May, the then president Guillermo Lasso declared death crossed, a move with which he avoided an impeachment trial, but decreed the early elections. Now, Ecuador has the young businessman Daniel Noboa as president, who now has the enormous challenge of leading the country for 18 months and trying to confront violence and instability.

Wagner group rebellion and arrest warrant against Putin

Russia and the power of the Kremlin trembled between June 23 and 24 of this year. Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner group, starred alongside his mercenaries in a 24-hour uprising against the military leadership that was directing the Russian invasion of Ukraine at that time. Thousands of fighters crossed the border, took several cities and began marching towards Moscow. What seemed like a coup ended up being deactivated through the intermediation of Belarus.

Yevgeny Prigozhin and Vladimir Putin at a meeting in 2010.

The event, in any case, showed cracks within Russian power. Then, in August, Prigozhin died in a freak plane crash. All of this is in addition to the fact that in February, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin for the illegal deportation of minors in the midst of the invasion of Ukraine. Now, Moscow is preparing to intensify its military campaign during this winter and early 2024 on Ukrainian soil.

The shadow of the global recession

High inflation and the rise in central bank interest rates affected consumer spending and investments worldwide to such an extent that several economies entered into recession throughout the year, as is the case from Germany or the Netherlands.

On the contrary, with the latest gross domestic product (GDP) data showing an increase of 4.9 percent in the third quarter of 2023—the highest pace in almost two years—the United States is moving away from this situation. In addition to this, after eleven increases, the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve of that country is on pause and next year's reduction could be up to 0.75 points.

A hectic year for democracy in Latin America

Latin America was shaken this year by the attempted coup in Brazil. On January 8, a mob of supporters of former President Bolsonaro broke into the headquarters of Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace in Brasilia, in rejection of the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who had assumed the reins of the country for seven days. before. Although the coup was controlled, the event demonstrated the rampant polarization.

On the other hand, in Guatemala, democracy has been under fire following the election of Bernardo Arévalo as president in August. This sparked a wave of attempts by the Guatemalan prosecutor's office to invalidate the results, something that was described by the international community as an “attempted coup d'état.” And to close a year full of electoral news, in November Argentines chose Javier Milei as their president, a candidate who shook the political board with his “anti-caste” speech and his ultraliberal proposals as a remedy for an economy hit by crises. .

NASA searches for UFOs

This year the topic of UFOs or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) was the protagonist. First, when before a subcommittee of the US House of Representatives, three retired military officers claimed that they had seen objects of this type and that the authorities have evidence of this. Statements that authorities such as NASA were received with skepticism.

In response, the space agency revealed the report of the group of experts that it convened last year to give a scientific approach to the investigation of these phenomena. The conclusion: there is no evidence of events of extraterrestrial origin, but it is a topic they take seriously for security reasons.

Fentanyl crisis

Although the problem was already coming, in 2023 it was confirmed that the US is suffering from an epidemic due to the use of opiates that is being driven by fentanyl, a deadly drug produced in China and Mexico. This is the worst crisis in the history of drug use in this country. In 2022 alone, more than 110,000 people died from overdoses.

When people overdose on fentanyl, their breathing may slow or stop.

Although there is no official data, preliminaries indicate that 2023 has been even worse. Unlike other epidemics of the past, whose impact was felt more in the addicted population, fentanyl is hitting all strata of society, as it is often combined with other substances without the consumer's knowledge. Hence his nickname “the silent killer.”

Betting on football

Scandals related to the world of football betting broke out in Italy, Bolivia and Brazil. In Italy, justice detected the involvement of several footballers, such as Sandro Tonali, Nicolò Zaniolo and Nicolò Fagioli, among others, in illegal betting on football.

Some were sanctioned. In Bolivia, a network was discovered in which leaders, footballers and referees were involved, with the aim of fixing match results. First, professional soccer tournaments were ordered to be canceled, but the measure was finally reversed. In Brazil, seven players were tried for participating in match-fixing through sports betting.

sports scandals

Spanish leader Luis Rubiales unleashed one of the biggest scandals in sport in 2023 after giving a non-consensual kiss to soccer player Jenni Hermoso on the day Spain won the Women's World Cup. The case led to his resignation as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), while Fifa suspended him for three years from participating in football-related activities.

The player, for her part, reported it to the Attorney General's Office. Another scandal was that of the Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves who in January of this year went to prison accused of sexually assaulting a young woman in a nightclub in Barcelona. The player awaits trial.

SCIENCE, INTERNATIONAL, SPORTS AND HEALTH EDITORIAL