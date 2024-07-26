Today is a very important day for athletes around the world, because this evening the Paris Olympic Games will start. It is also a date to remember for the many fans of Celine Dionbecause the singer, absent from the stage for more than 4 years, will finally return to perform in front of an audience, that of the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

It was theDecember 8, 2022 when Celine Dion, one of the most wonderful female voices in the history of music, announced through a touching video posted on social media of having to move away from the stages and her beloved music. She did it, she explained, for health reasons that had actually forced her to stop 2 years earlier, in 2020.

Over time, more and more details emerged and it was discovered that the artist was stopped by a rare neurological disease, the stiff person syndromethe symptoms of which include spasms, muscle pain and cramps that cause stiffness and falls.

In the docuserie exit on Prime Video Last June 25, Celine Dion, in addition to retracing her career, spoke openly about how much this obstacle has weighed on her. Not only about the physical pain, but also about being forced to stay away from music and the people who have always shown her so much love.

Todayfour and a half years after her last concert, the singer will finally return to perform in front of an audience. He will during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Gameswhen he goes on stage and sings one of his best songs, “The Hymn to Love” Of Edith Piaf. It is one of the most anticipated moments of the evening.

Celine arrived in France on Tuesday from Los Angeles and is staying at the Royal Monceau, the star-studded hotel located just a few meters from the Elysée Palace. Confirming her presence, a photo taken in the Parisian hotel that portrays the Canadian artist together with the first lady Brigitte Macron.