Volkswagen will retain its previous name and will not rename its US unit Voltswagen. The newspaper The Wall Street Journal was informed about this by a representative of the German automaker.

He explained that the rumor was launched on April 1 “to get people to talk about VW’s ambitious EV strategy.” “We didn’t want to mislead anyone. All this is just a marketing campaign to get people to talk about the first all-electric SUV of the ID.4 concern, which will begin to be sold in the United States, ”said the headquarters of the company in Wolfsburg.

The publication notes that the joke was taken seriously and this created confusion in the intentions of the company and the serious movement of the shares of the concern.

The announcement of the renaming of the Volkswagen division in the United States appeared on March 30. Then the company did not respond to media inquiries. However, sources in Volkswagen confirmed that the renaming is indeed planned, and the publication came out a month earlier due to a technical error.

Previously, Volkswagen announced plans to become the global leader in the production of electric vehicles by 2025. Among other things, the company plans to make capital investments in the production of batteries and constantly increase the share of electric vehicles among sales. Volkswagen is preparing to fully switch to modular production of electric vehicles based on the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform, which will be deployed in Europe, China and the United States.