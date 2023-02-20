A terrible diagnosis, which shocked the world of cinema and television. But Bruce Willis isn’t the only one fighting a battle

The news of the diagnosis of Bruce Willis rocked the entertainment world. The actor does not suffer from aphasia, as initially reported, but he is battling frontotemporal dementia.

It’s about a neurodegenerative disease affecting the lateral and frontal part of the brain and leading to movement, personality and speech disorders. Damage to nerve cells and neurons leads the brain to no longer be able to perform its normal functions and unfortunately today there is no cure.

The sad news was spread by the family, who said they were destroyed but at the same time relieved to have received finally an accurate diagnosis.

Other Hollywood actors are fighting their own battles like Bruce Willis

Unfortunately Bruce Willis is not the only Hollywood star to have health problems. There are several beloved actors who are living today, also due to their advanced age fighting their battles.

The Oscar winner Jack Nicholson, now 85 years old, living closed in his villa for more than a year. His last public appearance dates back to 2021 and those who know him have expressed their opinion concern about his health.

Richard Gere was also recently hospitalized in Mexico due to a pneumonia, during a vacation with his family. Fortunately, the actor’s condition was not serious.

Michael J Fox struggled for many years against the Parkinsons. She discovered it in 1991, during the filming of the film Doc Hollywood. The first clue was the hand tremor and then the arrival of the unpleasant diagnosis in 1998.

Finally there is Brad Pittthe beloved actor himself has revealed that he suffers from prosopagnosiaa neurological condition that over time prevents him from recognize people’s faceseven of his own family members.

He himself in several interviews vented about what some accused him of being rude, since meeting and greeting him, they received no answer. Unfortunately the actor fails to focus on facesespecially in the distance.