The bride and groom dressed for their own wedding in camouflage: they picked up a suit and dress of the same color. Reddit user posted a photo of a happy couple that horrified the followers of the weddingshaming subreddit.

In addition to the fact that the couple dressed for the ceremony in hunting camouflage, they picked up bright accessories for the outfit: a rainbow bridal bouquet and a hot pink tie of the groom. At the same time, the girl dyed her hair in a rainbow color.

“Camouflage and a rainbow? .. Do they want to be seen or not?” – joked one of the netizens. Others simply criticized the couple’s outfits, noting that they were matched “to the detriment of vision.”

