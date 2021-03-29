The giant container ship Ever Given, once again blocking the Suez Canal, was moved and towed north to the lakes. The footage from the event publishes RIA News in his Telegram-channel.

Thus, the crisis that paralyzed one of the world’s main transport arteries for almost a week is over. According to the agency’s source in the Suez Canal Administration, an inspection of the vessel will be carried out on the lake.

Earlier on March 29, it was reported that the ship was able to be refloated. This information was also confirmed by the press service of the Egyptian President, saying that “the whole world can be calm about their goods that go through this transport artery.” However, it soon became known that because of the strong wind, the ship turned around again and stood across the Suez Canal.

Long-term management of the Taiwanese Evergreen Group, the giant ship Ever Given ran aground on 23 March in the southern part of the Suez Canal, which has no backup. It followed from China to Rotterdam (Netherlands). Previously it was reported that the container ship accidentally deviated from the course due to strong winds. Russian expert Aleksey Bezborodov said that the cause of the incident was an oversight by the administration of the canal: there should have been no shoals along its banks.