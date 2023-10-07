When Pope Francis anointed 21 new princes of the Catholic Church on September 30, he appeared to have cemented his control over the powerful College of Cardinals — and over the leadership of the Church possibly for decades to come.

With this consistory, as the ceremony is called, the Argentine Pontiff has designated 99 of the 137 ecclesiastics who are eligible to elect his successor — as long as they are under 80 years of age, the maximum age for voting according to the rules of the church. A candidate needs only two-thirds of the vote to win.

As a result, many observers say Francis has shaped the College to elect a “new Bergoglio,” to use the pope’s surname: a socially liberal Latin American cleric who would maintain the leadership of an estimated 1.3 billion Catholics along a path of inclusion, openness, doctrinal and non-Western leadership.

But history shows that the Catholic Church follows a strange dynamic when it is called to choose the successor of Saint Peter.

The next conclave could well be determined by growing discontent among Cardinals with Francis’ Papacy—over his handling of the Vatican, his approach to global politics and doctrinal measures, to name just a few of the complaints church leaders have expressed since Francisco’s election in 2013.

Francis himself benefited from the unpredictable dynamics of the Church. When his conservative predecessor Benedict XVI resigned, the accepted view among outside observers was that Benedict’s protégé, Cardinal Angelo Scola, then Archbishop of Milan, would succeed him. But at the 2013 conclave, the unspoken motto became “Not an Italian Pope,” in light of the maneuvers and scandals in the Vatican bureaucracy that may have contributed to Benedict’s resignation. At the same time, the feeling had taken root in the conclave that the future of Catholicism lay in South America, home to a young, growing and ambitious community of Catholics ready to lead the Church and evangelize a secularized West.

That year, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio became the first non-European Pope in almost 13 centuries, and the first Jesuit in history. His papacy began with a new sense of reform, a focus on the poor and a more open doctrinal approach. He brought a novel sense of humility to the role, eschewing the apostolic palace for a more modest residence in the Vatican. He has compared the church to a “field hospital” for the suffering.

In Francis’ opinion, while the West remains influential, it is destined to decline for demographic, geopolitical and cultural reasons. That is why he has continued to favor the “periphery” of the Church, electing Cardinals from remote dioceses with few Catholics, while leaving dioceses with millions of followers without cardinals.

The Cardinals named last month reflect that worldview. Churchmen who lead Catholics in Juba in South Sudan, Tabora in Tanzania, and Penang in Malaysia have red cardinal mitres, while the Archbishops of Paris, Venice, and Milan—who in the past were virtually guaranteed to have a cardinal—continue without. they. The Pope’s main theological advisor, Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández, of La Plata, Argentina, is now a Cardinal, along with two other Argentines. Francis also added another Jesuit, Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong, to the ranks of cardinals, another sign that Jesuits are increasingly emerging as his trusted advisors.

Throughout his Papacy, Francis has reduced the proportion of European cardinals voting from 52 to 39 percent and North American cardinals from 12 to 10 percent. He has raised the proportion of Asians from 9 percent to 18 percent, of Latin Americans from 16 percent to 18 percent and of Africans from 9 percent to 13 percent.

But while Francis remains widely popular, the shine has faded for many church leaders and followers. He has sidelined official bureaucracies with his “kitchen cabinet” of informal advisors. His peace efforts regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, his admiring comments about Imperial Russia in casual comments, and his expression of good will toward China have also upset many in the church.

Francis’s adoption of liberal social values ​​has confronted Catholics with different ways of reading the Church’s teachings: on the acceptance of homosexuals and married priests, and the extension of the concept of “non-negotiable” values ​​since the prohibition of abortion and euthanasia to the action required by church leaders on social issues, such as migration and helping the poor. Francisco does not give a forceful response to the different messages. He tends to welcome diversity.

However, the upcoming conclave will determine whether the Pope’s reform agenda has gone too far. On this occasion, the sentiment among the Cardinals—even those he has named—may be: “Not a Latin American Pope, not a Jesuit one,” say people close to the Pontiff.

By: intelligence/Massimo Franco