The State Aviation Service of Ukraine has banned the two newest aircraft An-132D and An-178 from taking off, reports RIA News

It is noted that these models were excluded from the state register of civil aircraft. The corresponding decision was made due to the fact that these aircraft did not have a certificate of airworthiness for two years.

In addition, the service was unable to assess their airworthiness due to the fact that it “did not have access to them.” In total, the list includes 50 different aircraft and helicopters.