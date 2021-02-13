It is noted that these models were excluded from the state register of civil aircraft. The corresponding decision was made due to the fact that these aircraft did not have a certificate of airworthiness for two years.
In addition, the service was unable to assess their airworthiness due to the fact that it “did not have access to them.” In total, the list includes 50 different aircraft and helicopters.
An-132D is a medium-haul cargo aircraft, which is a modification of the Soviet An-32. It was the first aircraft in the Antonov line to be built without Russian components. An-178 is a short-haul transport aircraft based on the An-158.
Earlier, Anatoly Vovnyanko, former deputy chief designer of the Antonov aviation enterprise, spoke about the deplorable state of the Ukrainian company.
