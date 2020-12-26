The new-generation navigation satellite Glonass-K, launched into space in October, will replace the previous generation apparatus that failed prematurely in orbit. On Saturday, December 26, reports “RIA News” citing the source.

Initially, it was assumed that Glonass-K with the system number 705 after in-orbit tests, the Glonass-M device with the number 723, launched in 2007 and worked out almost two warranty life (13 years instead of seven).

“The plans have changed, and now Glonass-K with number 705 will have to replace Glonass-M with number 753. The satellite is scheduled to be put into operation in January,” the agency’s source said.

The latter, he said, was launched in May 2016 with an estimated life of seven years, but in November 2020, the satellite’s instrument container was depressurized, and it failed.

The orbital constellation of the Russian global navigation satellite system GLONASS includes 28 spacecraft (25 Glonassov-M and three Glonassa-K), of which 23 are operating for their intended purpose, two are in flight tests, two are undergoing maintenance and one is in reserve. For the global coverage of the Earth with navigation signals of the system, 24 functioning satellites are required.