Liverpool is clear favorite to win the Premier because it has an incontestable advantage (it takes 12 points to Arsenal), but has entered into a negative streak. If a few days ago it was eliminated from the Champions League by the PSG, on this Sunday afternoon another title has gone, although this minor. The Newcastle (sixth classified of the Premier) gave the big surprise and beat at the Wembley stadium to Liverpool (2-1), in a match dominated by the Uracacas, especially in the second half, the first title won by the Newcastle since 1969, then the Cup of Fairs.

The Newcastle deserved victory because he did better what he knows how to do. In a game in the first very matched part, the Magpies were more consistent and that Liverpool played with his gala team (except Alexander Arnold and goalkeeper Alisson) and in those of Saint James Park, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall Hall was missing by injury and the sanctioned Anthony Gordon.

As is usually in English football the game was from area to area, with a high pace. Mo Salah was missing (he did not finish on the door or once throughout the game) and the Newcastle, without creating clear occasions, was closer to the goal, which Dan Burno concrete after a corner kick thrown by Trippier to the edge of the break, just two days after receiving his first call with the absolute selection of England.

The second part

The Newcastle, just winner

The Reds had to react in the second half but it was quite the opposite. The Magpies came out with more momentum. At 50 a goal was annulled to Isak outside the offside, but the Swedish ex of the Royal Society scored 0-2 in 52 after an assistance from Murphy.

Then Liverpool squeezed firmly. Curtis Jones and Darwin Núñez entered and the first was about to score the goal that had put the Arne Slot team in the game. Pope avoided it with the afternoon stop. Liverpool exhausted the changes and the ball had more, but the Newcastle was more dangerous to the point was Isak to mark the third.

With the reds overturned in the Newcastle area, already in the addition, in 94, the goal of the Liverpool arrived, a shot with the left -handed left. The Newcastle defended himself with everything until the 100th minute and took the title.