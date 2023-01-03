They called him Vittorio Fortunato the child found in a bin two years ago in Ragusa. After the procedure for its adoption, the Court could revoke the assignment. There mother of the newborn abandoned in the garbage, after two years of absence he could in fact go back to embrace his son. That son who risked losing his life in the middle of a street just born.

On November 4, 2020, law enforcement officers found a newborn baby in a rubbish bin in Ragusa. They called him Vittorio Fortunato. His parents had abandoned him. After the first treatments, the Court had started the procedures for its adoption.

The Court has also now established that the adoption process could be invalidated in the coming months. Vittorio Fortunato could return with his biological mother. This was established by the judges of the Juvenile Court of Catania, respecting the order of the Cassation of 13 December 2022, which canceled the adoptability decision.

Also the sentence of the Cassation has already arranged the modalities of the meetings between the child and the biological mother. Meetings that will have to be prepared, evaluated and monitored, given the delicate story.

For 25 months the child has been living with a foster family. But soon he could go and live in Modica with his natural parents, who are however on trial for abandonment of a minor.

The mother of the newborn abandoned in the waste will be able to see him again

The father pretended to find the newborn in front of his butcher shop in Ragusa, calling the police. He is the protagonist of an abbreviated trial: the sentence is scheduled for January 11th.

The butcher’s ex-partner is also on trial, accused of complicity in the abandonment of a minor. For her, the sentence is scheduled for April 6, 2023. She had entrusted her son to his father after giving birth at home to take him to the hospital and leave him there.