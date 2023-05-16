Mr. Hudson, with you, an advocate of “useful art” is taking over the management of the ZKM in Karlsruhe. What does this concept mean for your work?

When I speak of useful art, I stand in a tradition that goes back to the nineteenth century. But the idea that art must be useless also emerged during this period, as capitalism and the art market developed, and is deeply rooted in Western, especially German, philosophy – but actually a fairly recent phenomenon. I find it much more interesting to talk about how art is used. Art in all its forms is used by people all the time, and if it wasn’t, nobody would care. Art was and is useful in many ways, emotionally or philosophically, as religious propaganda, in crafts, in design or in architecture. More recently, especially in the West, the notion that these forms of art are not really art has served the art market and a particular notion of art. This is coming to an end now. We are at the end of modernity and European dominance. There are more artists who want to use art to change society, to educate, to have political impact or to offer practical solutions. That’s the area I’m interested in.

If art is supposed to be an instrument of education and social change, doesn’t that reduce it to mere pedagogy and activism?

I think it does the opposite: it opens them up. The concept of art is already too narrow, because certain authorities in the system decide what is art and what is not. When we understand art as something that includes many things, it becomes more exciting and inclusive.

The ZKM was founded in 1989 by Heinrich Klotz as a “digital Bauhaus”. How do your ideas fit into this concept of a public institution?

I think they go well together. The ZKM was founded with a social agenda. It’s a laboratory, not a museum; a production facility that brings people and ideas together, especially in the field of technology and media. The ZKM works locally, nationally and internationally with artists, organizations and communities to develop ideas on how we can use technology to create positive social coexistence. It’s not just about providing artistic entertainment.

You come to the ZKM from Manchester. There you were director of the University’s Whitworth Gallery and the Manchester Art Gallery. Her departure was turbulent. Critics called for her resignation when she presented a work by the Forensic Architecture collective in a show that was accompanied by an address from the museum in solidarity with Palestine. “We stand in solidarity with Palestine and with decolonization efforts everywhere,” she read. What do you say about it today, and what have you learned from the affair – also with regard to the fact that you are now working in Germany, a country that has a special relationship with Israel because of its history?

The United Kingdom also has a special relationship with Israel. But to be clear: I didn’t resign, I left to take up the position at the ZKM. In order to understand the situation at the Whitworth Gallery, it is important to know how it works within the university. It was all about understanding art as part of the political spectrum. Forensic Architecture’s work questions complex stories and political positions. The museum felt that we should also give space to these views and learn to settle differences of opinion instead of creating conflicts. Ultimately, the exhibition has increased the visibility of a difficult debate. Looking ahead, I am aware that these kinds of political debates are a symptom of a polarized society, in which extremes are given a lot of space, while rational discussion in the middle is often not. My concern is to look at the culture we live in in a more nuanced way that is solution-oriented. Technology has played an essential role in creating this polarized world and I think we should look at technology to make the world a more peaceful place.