Many may know Eila Adams for her adult content and so could interpret that her photographs in which she shows her breasts throughout New York They only have the intention of generating more followers on the different platforms on which it appears. But she assures that it is not like that and in reality is defending a just cause.

According to the criteria of

As documented by the media The New York Post, Adams has decided to show her breasts in some of the most iconic places in the Big Applefor example, on the subway, on top of the Brooklyn Bridge, in the heart of Times Square, as well as in various restaurants.

The intention of this, according to the 36-year-old Canadian woman, is promote equality between men and women. “If men can go shirtless without fear of retaliation, women should be able to do so too.”

Over the past six months she has been showing off her body to New Yorkers and not only her breasts but also her butt in the name of gender equality.

And beyond her cause, she has stated that she feels very comfortable being naked and that she tries to show people that He doesn’t mind challenging beliefs while having fun.

“Nudity has been a very important part of my life, I don’t understand anyone who has negative feelings about it. We are all born that way and t“We have to embrace our bodies and, furthermore, we have to love the incredible bodies of others.”he declared.

Eila Adams says her intention is to fight for equality between men and women. Photo:X @flexapeeler Share

In New York it is legal to show your breasts

Eila Adams decided to take her campaign to New York because In the Big Apple it is legal for women to go without clothes on top since 1992.

“For over thirty years it has been legal for women to go topless in New York City. “which many have adopted as a sign of gender equality. I think showing off is entertaining, but it’s also a way of normalizing this practice,” said the Naked News Toronto presenter.

And even though accepts that he has received negative comments and has faced uncomfortable situations, He stated that he has no plans to stop doing it and that, furthermore, most people don’t even realize what he does.