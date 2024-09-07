One of the most complicated facts for the economy of many families In the United States, it is to pay for college tuition. of the children, something that is fundamental for their education but a good that entails a lot of money that is often difficult to face, because measures such as the one that happened in a New York establishment.

At Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art They received great news on their first day of classes, as they were notified that the university authorities, as they communicated on their official website, They decided not to charge tuition for a year..

This means that more than 200 students who belong to this establishment will carry out their studies for 12 months at no cost, saving a total of US$44,500 out of his own pocketaccording to information provided by university authorities.

This great initiative was possible thanks to the fact that Three alumni who remained anonymous donated US$6,000,000 and they gave a very important help to many families who will now be able to allocate this money to other relevant assets.

“Thanks to the generosity of three extraordinary alumni donors, We are removing a significant financial burden for our graduating students. and reaffirming the ideals that have been fundamental to this institution since Peter Cooper opened its doors in 1859,” former school president Laura Sparks said in a statement.

The project carried out by New York University

This great initiative of not charging tuition to students for one year It is aligned with the long-term project that Cooper Union wants to accomplish, as communicated through its official portal, which aims to: Provide completely free education from the 2028/29 academic year.

They indicate that this was always the idea of ​​Cooper, founder of the school, and without a doubt this news meant a more than important step towards being able to fulfill that objective, of the project that has already been formed since 2018 and which seeks to reduce the expenses of families who send their children to study within the establishment.