Hart Island It is located in the northeast section of the Bronx and can only be reached by ferry from City Island. This place was used for many years as a cemetery, being the largest in the United States, but it has a long history and soon visitors will be able to get to know it in a different way, as it will become a park leaving behind the gloomy landscape full of graves.

According to the government of NY, the island It has had many uses since the 19th century. It was a quarantine station, a psychiatric hospital, a tuberculosis center, a reform school, a homeless shelter, a rehabilitation center, a military base and even a prison.

But starting in 1869 the city began to use Hart Island as a cemetery public for people who died destitute or for remains that were not claimed. Many of the people who were buried there died of AIDS, including the first child to die in the city of NY Because of this illness, he has a grave marked that says “Special child. Baby 1985.”

Thus, starting in 1991 the city began to use the island only as cemetery public. However, in 2021, the administration of the place that belonged to the Department of Corrections of the City of NY transferred to the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Department of Social Services, so it will now become a place of recreation.

The cemetery island that can be visited in New York

Hart Island is he cemetery largest public in the country, with more than 1,000 burials each year, although it does not receive many visitors. In fact, it has entry restrictions. But now there is a plan to recover it, turning it into a park.

According to the authorities, the intention of the project is for residents and tourists to learn the history of the islandwhich is why the Department of Parks has been working to demolish old buildings and clear overgrowth.

In addition to opening the space to the public, the project also includes nature classes and guided tours, including new transportation options to get to the place. However, it is worth saying that the island will continue to respect the dead and there will be special days for burials and relatives will be able to go to the graves. Therefore, public access will continue to be limited.

The tours will be offered twice a month starting next December 21. Those who are interested must register on the website of the Department of Parks from the city of NY.