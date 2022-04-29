During the last week, the name of Elon Musk It has sounded on the networks. The millionaire tycoon acquired Twitter for the sum of US $ 44,000 million and, in addition, has been mentioned in the trial that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

After these events, the prestigious newspaper New York Times and the channel fx announced that the next Friday May 20, 2022 will premiere a journalistic documentary entitled “Elon Musk’s crash course”, which promises to reveal some of the scandals of the past of the creator of Tesla.

YOU CAN SEE: Amber Heard is fired from “Aquaman 2” and already has a replacement, according to Forbes

Elon Musk became the majority shareholder of Twitter. Photo: AFP

What will we see in “Elon Musk’s crash course”?

The documentary will take a comprehensive look at TeslaMusk’s company, and will cover some of the most uncomfortable events the company has had in recent years.

According to the Variety media, the production will delve into the autopilot function of Tesla vehicles. It will emphasize the deaths and accidents it caused, since the company never took responsibility. Even, according to the aforementioned media, the tycoon would have exerted pressure on government officials to eliminate the investigations.

All of these disclosures will be based on actual information and statements from various employees of Tesla they have decided to confront Musk for the first time.

Tesla designs, manufactures and sells different models of electric cars. Photo: AFP

More details on “Elon Musk’s crash course”

The journalistic documentary will be directed and produced by Emma Schwartz, while Ken Druckerman, Mary Robertson, Banks Tarver, Sam Dolnick, Jason Stallman and Stephanie Preiss will executive produce.

Previously, the works of The New York Times have received great recognition and attention, such as the documentary “Framing Britney Spears”, which served as a complaint against the guardianship imposed on the artist and which motivated the review of the case until the singer was finally released.

Elon Musk’s companies compete in areas such as aerospace and the manufacture of electric cars. Photo: composition / AFP

Where can I watch “Elon Musk’s crash course”?