The most prestigious international newspapers and magazines continued their extensive coverage of the UAE’s mission to explore Mars, just hours away from the Hope Probe entering the orbit of Mars, in a historical precedent that reinforces the UAE’s growing position as a center for space science and knowledge.

And the new continuous global coverage of the mission of the Hope Probe, a report published by the ancient American daily New York Times today, in which it sheds light on the last moments of the decisive stage in the journey of the Emirati Hope Probe, which is scheduled to enter the orbit of Mars, today, Tuesday, to be the first Arab mission to Deep space down to the red planet.

The newspaper report indicated that if the probe succeeded in entering the orbit designated for it around Mars, it would begin its scientific mission to study the atmosphere of the red planet and weather conditions on it, but in the event of any problem that causes the vehicle to leave orbit and sail in the solar system, this will mean the end of the mission At this point.

The newspaper stated that the operations center of the Hope Probe mission in Dubai will receive signals on Tuesday at 7:42 pm UAE time, stating that the spacecraft has started operating the reverse thrust engines – developed by the Emirati team – to slow its speed enough to be picked up by the gravity of Mars, and to ensure its entry into orbit. Correctly specified for it .. and given that the signal will take 11 minutes to reach Earth from Mars, the thrusters will have already started before these 11 minutes.

The newspaper also quoted Her Excellency Sarah Bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, as saying: The Al Amal probe has strengthened Arab and Emirati interest in the space sector and related sciences, as people began to ask many questions about the nature and duration of contact between the Earth and Mars And the reasons for the difficulty of entering the orbit of the red planet, for example.

Al-Amiri stressed that the mission of the Hope Probe played during the last period an important role in arousing the public’s passion for space science, delivering a wide range of science and knowledge to them and enabling them to understand a field that was largely unknown in the country and the region as a whole.