The newspaper The New York Times has sued OpenAI and Microsoft this Wednesday for the use of copyrighted works by artificial intelligence, according to has published his own newspaper. It is the first American media outlet to sue companies that create artificial intelligence for copyright issues associated with their articles. The lawsuit, filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan, states that millions of articles published by The New York Times They were used to train automated chatbots that now compete with the news outlet as a reliable source of information.

The lawsuit does not set an exact amount of money, but indicates that the defendants should be liable for “billions of dollars in legal and actual damages” for the “illegal copying and use of the uniquely valuable works of The Times.” Calls on companies to destroy all chatbot models and training data that use copyrighted material from the newspaper.

“The defendants seek to take advantage of the enormous investment of The Times in his journalism,” the lawsuit says. The media accuses OpenAI and Microsoft of “using the content of The Times without paying to create products that replace The Times and steal its audience.” The companies have not had the opportunity to respond in court.

