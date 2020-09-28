According to a report by ‘The New York Times’, President Donald Trump paid income tax in 2017 of just $ 750. More than this, he paid a total of $ 145,400 in taxes in India. Trump’s businesses paid $ 15,598 in Panama and $ 156,824 in the Philippines in the same year.

According to the report, Trump had more than paid in previous years. He had not paid any income tax in 10 years in the last 15 years. He had shown more losses than his earnings.

The most widely noticed in The New York Times report were the tax write-offs of his son’s business such as food and his plane expenses. More than $ 70,000 has been paid for styling her hair. The report further states that Trump’s 9 entities together paid at least $ 95,464 to Ivanka Trump’s favorite hair and makeup artist.

The Times has drawn attention to the manipulation of its financial information to pay lower taxes in the US, citing the tax payments of trump businesses in India. He refused to release his tax return and said that it is still being audited.

No details of taxes in India are given in the report. According to previous media reports, the largest overseas operations of the Trump Organization are in India. In the first two years of his taking over, India’s businesses earned him $ 2.3 million. The Times said it was accessed on a return basis.

The bulk of their $ 73 million earnings from their overseas operations came from their assets in Scotland and Ireland, $ 3 million from the Philippines and one million dollars from Turkey.

Alan Garten, a lawyer with the Trump Organization, called The Times report inaccurate. He said that this is fake news. President Trump also told reporters at a White House press conference that this was completely fake news. He said that I actually paid the tax. Soon you will see our return.