In the video, one of the Ukrainian soldiers can be seen pointing at the Russian captives on the ground and saying, “He is still alive. Film these thieves. He is panting.”

Also shown is a Russian soldier wearing a jacket over his head, apparently injured and still breathing, and then a Ukrainian soldier shooting the captive twice.

The Ukrainian soldier shoots again at the Russian prisoner, who continues to move, to stop completely after that.

The videographer moves to show other bodies at the site belonging to Russian soldiers, blood oozing from them, while Ukrainian military vehicles spread around them.

According to the “New York Times”, the video was filmed in the north of the village of Dmitrievka, about seven miles southwest of Bucha, where the bodies of civilians who were said to have been killed by Russia were recently found, which the latter has denied on more than one occasion.

It was not possible to identify the battalion of the Ukrainian soldiers who were chanting the phrase “Glory to Ukraine”, but one of them referred to them as “Belgravia boys”, a residential area located close to the site of the killing of Russian prisoners.

Ukrainian ambush

The American newspaper speculated that the killings depicted in the video may have occurred in a Ukrainian ambush of a Russian convoy on March 30, during the withdrawal of Russian forces from small towns west of Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry tweeted on its official Twitter account about the destruction of the Russian convoy, describing the action as “meticulous” on the part of the Ukrainian forces.

The Ministry of Defense indicated that the operation resulted in significant casualties on the Russian side, and that two Russian officers with the rank of lieutenant were captured.

Regarding the battalion that committed the “massacre”, Ukrainian media said it was the “Georgian Legion”, a paramilitary unit of Georgian volunteers, formed to fight with Ukraine in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea.