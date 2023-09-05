The New York Times on rape in Italy: “A summer of horrific crimes”

The rape cases that occurred in Palermo and Caivano ended up on New York Timeswho spoke of the “horrible crimes” committed in our country, also throwing a jab at Andrea Giambruno, journalist and companion of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“Rape cases capture Italy’s attention and highlight cultural fractures” is the title chosen by the prestigious US newspaper, whose subtitle is: “A summer of horrific crimes, including the gang rapes of two young girls, has placed new focus on the country’s attitude towards women and the amplifying role of social media ”.

The newspaper, therefore, reports the rapes in Palermo and Caivano and the feminicides, and the cases of “women stabbed, shot or poisoned by their partners or by people they know”.

When Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in Caivano, “the first Italian woman to hold the position, and the first of the far right, she neglects the numerous issues relating to women, focusing instead on law and order and defining the crimes ‘barbaric'”, we read still on New York Times.

Then, also the jab at Andre Giambruno: “According to a recent report by Istat, the idea is still widespread in Italy that women victims of abuse are somehow guilty of having provoked the aggression. An attitude that is found in the comments of the partner and father of the daughter of the premier “.

The Italian judges are not exempt from criticism because “the idea that women’s actions or clothing can trigger violence also permeates the Italian courts, where sexuality and sexual violence are not yet always differentiated”.