Last Wednesday, the New York Times started a legal proceedings against Microsoft and OpenAI, the creator of the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT. In the appeal, the newspaper accuses both companies of copyright infringement and alleged abuse of Times intellectual property to train large language models.

The New York Times lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft's ChatGPT

The Times said in a notice filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York that it intends to pursue Microsoft and OpenAI to obtain “billions of dollars in legal and actual damages” arising from what he believes to be a “illegal copying” and improper use of the Times' unique works.

While the Times recognizes the positive potential of AI technology, it states that the Journalistic material should only be used for commercial purposes with consent of the original source. According to the Times, Microsoft and OpenAI they did not obtain such consent.

A spokesperson for OpenAI said the company respects the rights of creators and is committed to working with them to maximize the benefits of AI technology. They expressed surprise and disappointment with the development of the legal proceedingssaying ongoing discussions with the Times have been productive.

The New York Times stated:

“These tools were created and continue to be used independent journalism and content that is only available because we and our colleagues reported, edited, and verified it at great cost and with considerable expertise. The consolidated laws on copyrights protect our journalism and our contents. If Microsoft and OpenAI want to use our work for commercial purposes, the law requires that they get our permission first. They didn't.”

The lawsuit specifically: Examples of how Microsoft and OpenAI's ChatGPT violated copyright

The Times is represented by Susman Godfrey in the lawsuit, the same firm that represented Dominion Voting Systems in a defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

Susman Godfrey also supports author Julian Sancton and other writers in another lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoftaccusing the companies of use copyrighted materials without permission to train different versions of ChatGPT.

The Times claims there is a “mass copyright infringement” by Microsoft and OpenAIclaiming that their AI systems create multiple reproductions of Times works to develop GPT models, preserving significant portions of copyrighted expressions.

The Times presented numerous examples where GPT-4 produced edited versions of his journalistic material. Fears that the use of these models you limit news site traffic and revenue.

The lawsuit also claims that the Times' use of Microsoft and OpenAI models altered the Times' business opportunities by removing links to products in the Wirecutter app, thus depriving the newspaper of potential revenue.

The Times says that Microsoft and OpenAI they compete directly with the newspaper's content and that their use without consent constitutes a “free-riding” about the Times' significant efforts in gathering information. Finally, he argues that models they deprive the Times of subscriptions, licenses, advertising and revenue by affiliates.

Conclusions

The story certainly causes a lot of discussion ways in which artificial intelligences are trained, and this case finally uncovers Pandora's box. The US newspaper did not hesitate to file a de facto lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI revealing what is behind the enormous development and growth of AI.

Once again it seems that the technology does not keep up with regulations political and legal, but too great a gap between these two dimensions, as in this case, unfortunately produces disagreements and clashes between companies with different interests.