Friedman pointed out in his recent article in the New York Times that the time has come for the American government to firmly tell Israel that “its war to annihilate Hamas will not achieve its goals.”

Friedman pointed out that the government of US President Joe Biden must tell Israel to “declare victory in Gaza,” then end the war and return to it.

Netanyahu's priority

Friedman pointed out in the article that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prioritizes his “electoral needs” above the interests of the Israelis.

“It is time for the United States to ask Israel to put the following offer on the table for Hamas: a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, in exchange for the release of all Israeli hostages, and a permanent ceasefire under international supervision, including observers from the United States and NATO,” Friedman wrote. “The North Atlantic and Arab observers. There is no exchange of Palestinians in Israeli prisons.”

Return of hostages

Friedman pointed out that the “prevalent feeling” in Israel these days is that “the vast majority of the country's population today wants the return of their hostages, who number more than 120 hostages,” which is a priority above any other war goals.

“The hostage issue is making the Israelis lose their minds and making it impossible to make a rational military decision there,” Friedman wrote.

He added: “Hamas, as a military organization, deserves to be punished and beaten, and it has been greatly weakened. But this huge toll of dead, wounded and displaced civilians in Gaza has led to a humanitarian catastrophe.”

Friedman stressed that the best solution now for Israel is to exit the war and leave the Gaza Strip, as the war is “useful” for Hamas leaders.

Friedman said that when the war ends, and Hamas leaders come out in public, they will be criticized internally and publicly by the people who were subjected to destruction and killing.