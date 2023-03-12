The gradual Russian advance and the large number of Ukrainian casualties have sparked talk of a withdrawal from the city of Bakhmut in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, which has been devastated by months of fighting. Ukrainian counteroffensive planned for the spring.

According to the New York Times, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Ukrainian army’s hold on the city is weakening and that Russian forces are making new gains.

The British Intelligence Agency said on Saturday that Wagner fighters had taken control of most of the eastern part of the city over the past four days.

She added that the Pakhmutka River, which runs north-south through the city center, now represents the front line and could hinder Russian advances to the west.

Recent satellite images showed that the bridges across the Pakhmutka River, which before the war were surrounded by well-groomed vegetation and noisy walking paths, have been destroyed.

And the British intelligence agency said: “With the ability of Ukrainian units to fire from fortified buildings to the west, this area has become a killing zone, which probably makes it very difficult for the “Wagner” forces trying to continue their frontal attack westward,” noting that the Ukrainian forces are still exposed to danger amid continuing Russian efforts to surround them.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, largely echoed that assessment, saying Friday night that Russian forces had “made gains” in Bakhmut and were clearing the eastern part of the city.

Ukraine began preparing for the “counterattack” or the so-called “spring offensive” by receiving a number of qualitative weapons that Kiev and its allies were asking for from the West. Most notably, the American “Patriot” system, which arrived on Ukrainian soil, on Friday morning.

Battles have been raging in Bakhmut for several months, and both sides admit heavy losses, and it is difficult to verify exact figures.

Moscow says capturing Bakhmut would blow a hole in Ukraine’s defences, and would be a step towards capturing the entire industrial Donbass region, which is a key target.