The newspaper indicated, quoting engineers and explosives experts, on Friday, that an investigation it conducted found evidence indicating that an explosive device detonated in a corridor through the concrete base of the dam, which led to its destruction on June 6.

The newspaper added, “The evidence clearly indicates that the dam collapsed as a result of an explosion carried out by the side that controls it: Russia.”

The newspaper quoted the engineers as saying that a full examination of the dam after the water was drained from it could determine the sequence of events that led to the destruction.

And the newspaper continued: “A collapse may occur due to erosion resulting from the rush of water through the gates in the event that the design of the dam is poor, or the concrete does not meet the standards, but the engineers have ruled this out.”

Phone call

Earlier, the Ukrainian Internal Security Service confirmed that it had monitored a phone call proving that a Russian “sabotage group” had blown up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station and dam in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine.

The agency posted on its Telegram channel a one-and-a-half-minute audio clip of the alleged conversation, in which two men appeared to discuss the repercussions of the disaster in Russian.

One man, described by Ukraine’s internal security service as a Russian soldier, said they “(Ukrainians) didn’t beat him. This was our sabotage group… They wanted to scare (people) with this dam.”

He added, “But it did not go according to plan, and (they did) more than they planned.”

The device did not disclose other details of the conversation or its participants. He said he had opened a criminal investigation into war crimes and “environmental genocide”.

“The invaders wanted to blackmail Ukraine by blowing up the dam and created a man-made catastrophe in the south of our country,” he said in a statement.

Dam collapse