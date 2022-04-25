The New York Times is gearing up for a continuation of the Baquet period. Outgoing editor-in-chief Dean Baquet, who ran the main US newspaper for eight years, will be succeeded by his close associate and Crown Prince Joe Kahn. It has been since 2016 managing editor and in that capacity mainly engaged in the transition from “the daily miracle” from the paper newspaper to a digital news organization. And with success: in eight years the number of digital subscriptions increased from 966,000 to around 10 million.

Joe Kahn (57), son of the founder of stationery giant Staples and a Harvard graduate, has been with The New York Times since 1998. Kahn was a 25-year-old reporter for The Dallas Morning News in Beijing when student demonstrations in Tienanmen Square were suppressed there. After a short employment with The Wall Street Journal he ended up at the Times.

As a correspondent, he won a Pulitzer Prize for the newspaper for research articles on the rickety Chinese rule of law. Upon returning to New York, he held several leadership positions. Kahn, wrote New York Magazine last week, “is the ultimate insider.”

Trump

The temptation to embark on a completely new course after Baquet would not have been great for publisher AG Sulzberger. Even now that the excitement about Donald Trump has subsided, the growth continues. Subscription revenues rose 11 percent last year. Dozens of the 1,700 employees work in branch offices in London and Seoul to maintain the digital news supply 24 hours a day. The newspaper wants to compete on speed with media such as the BBC and CNN.

The Times’ editorial team is also a battlefield of views and the newspaper has proved sensitive to the demands of the progressive segment of the workforce. There is little tolerance for conservative or indifferent views on cultural issues that dominate the debate in the US: inequality between populations, emancipation of non-heterosexual and transgender people.

In recent years, those issues have led to controversial withdrawals, including by a science editor who dropped the ‘n-word’ during a newspaper trip with young readers and allegedly disparaged ‘white privilege’.

It will be difficult for Kahn to match Baquet not only from a business or office politics point of view. Baquet, the Times’ first African-American editor-in-chief, is a flamboyant figure. In the documentary series The Fourth Estate (2017) he confidently led discussions in editorial meetings. No scandal has stuck stubbornly to him. Kahn may be a man with taste – a wine connoisseur with a preference for Burgundy – but also with little charisma. On YouTube you can see him reading his speeches from paper. “A robot,” one editor told New York Magazine anonymously. But also: “We always called him the smartest man on the editorial board,” said former editor Andrew Rosenthal.

Media critics like Professor Jay Rosen and Kyle Pope, editor-in-chief of the Columbia Journalism Review, label Kahn’s appointment as the perpetuation of a failing classical journalistic course. The political landscape as they see it, with a Democratic Party trying to rule and a Republican Party throttling democracy to power, requires a new form of journalism. In their view, a newspaper with such a large audience and an even greater exposure should feel responsible for the survival of democracy and should no longer be screened with the task of objectivity or highlighting both sides of an issue.

“I pay close attention to these kinds of discussions,” Kahn told New York Magazine. “And I also feel connected to the independent mission of The New York Times.” The weekly quoted an acclaimed – but again anonymous – editor who had the happy feeling that Kahn “will have little patience with the eruptions of the culture struggle in the editorial office that have distracted us so much of late.”