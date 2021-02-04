The New York Times ended 2020 with 7.5 million subscribers, which was a gain of more than two million compared to last year’s figures, according to the US newspaper in a note on Thursday. Approximately 89% of its current subscribers are digital only, while the number of readers who receive the print edition (833,000) decreased slightly in the last twelve months (-2.7%).

In just four years, the length of Donald Trump’s term in the White House, the Times nearly tripled its subscriber base (2.6). The newspaper registered its first digital subscription exactly ten years ago, and it now has 6.69 million digital subscribers. Those outside the United States represent 18% of the total and the growth rate of this part of the portfolio is higher than that of US subscribers. During a conference call, Executive Director Meredith Kopit Levien indicated that the Times considered this gain in subscribers an “exception”, something that had been motivated by the recent presidential elections in the United States and the coronavirus pandemic.

In terms of revenue, those received by the Times through subscriptions are already double those acquired through advertising. However, advertising revenue fell 26% in 2020, while subscription revenue increased 10%. Despite this change in dynamics, revenues from both items fell slightly during 2020 (-1.6%), to 1,780 million dollars (more than 1,486 million euros).