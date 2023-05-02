the american newspaper The New York Times (NYT) published last Sunday (30) an article criticizing the Landless Movement (MST). The text, with the title “If you don’t use your land, these Marxists can take it”, is signed by Jack Nicas, correspondent for the publication, who lives in Rio de Janeiro. Nicas calls the MST “perhaps the largest Marxist-inspired movement operating within a democracy” and says that no other movement in Latin America matches its “size, ambition or sophistication”.

The text gives an example of an MST encampment in Itabela, Bahia, where 530 families invaded a 150-hectare property to “together plow the field and plant beans, corn and cassava”. The occupation is disputed by the heirs of the land, who obtained a court order to vacate their property. Fearing an escalation of violence, the police paused the execution of the order. Despite claiming that the land was unproductive, some of the militants acknowledge that there were cattle in the area.

The NYT explains that leftists embrace the cause and that “the red caps of the movement showing a couple wielding a machete have become a cliché in bars hipsters — [mas] many Brazilians consider him a communist and a criminal”, and mentions that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva faces a dilemma for being a longtime supporter of the MST while he needs to talk to the ruralist caucus in order to govern. Estimates suggest that militants could reach two million people in 460,000 households. There are two thousand schools run by the movement where children learn “about the struggle”, as a girl told the newspaper.

The report also contains positive information about the MST, such as the production of organic rice mentioned by Lula in his campaign last year. As explained to People’s Gazette, however, this production is not enough for even a single day of rice consumption in the country. It’s a niche product, with a trendy (“organic”) label, but it costs up to three times as much as the unlabeled product, which is safe and actually feeds the country.

Nicas says that the MST “ran out of steam” during the Jair Bolsonaro administration and that occupations largely ended during the pandemic, returning under greater resistance because Bolsonaro facilitated access to firearms for landowners. The return, however, comes with renewed energy because of Lula’s election: there were 33 occupations in less than four months of government, compared to 15 per year in the Bolsonaro era.

Despite the escalation on both sides, reports the NYT, so far there has been little violence. One reason for this could be the recognition of settlements by the judiciary, backed by the “social use” advocated by the 1988 Constitution. About 60% end up recognized, according to estimates by Bernardo Mançano Fernandes, a geographer at Unesp.

Different scientific studies suggest that economic freedom is one of the most powerful factors to eliminate poverty and raise the human development index. One of the most important components of economic freedom taken into account in the studies is respect for private property.