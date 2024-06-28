The newspaper The New York Times In an editorial, he called on US President Joe Biden to drop out of the race to stay in the White House after the Democrat gave a highly questionable performance in the debate against Donald Trump.

‘To serve his country, President Biden should abandon the electoral race,’ is the title of the editorial in which the prestigious newspaper assures that “the greatest public service that Mr. Biden can provide now is to announce that he will not continue running for reelection. “.

Biden’s performance in the face-to-face with the Republican politician left the image of a candidate diminished by the age factor and in which he hesitated on several occasions, uttered disjointed phrases and introduced inaccurate data.

“It is too big a gamble to simply expect Americans to overlook or dismiss Mr. Biden’s age and weakness,” the headline stresses, making clear that their plea to the Democratic candidate is not a compliment to Trump, but quite the opposite; they consider him a common enemy.

In fact, The New York Times called Biden “an admirable president” in whose term the US “has prospered and has begun to address a number of long-term challenges.”

He Times agrees with this that the return of Donald Trump (2017-2021) to the Oval Office would entail a “danger” that would compromise “the future of American democracy” and could carry out “his most extreme promises and threats.”

However, according to the New York newspaper, Biden “is no longer the man he was four years ago” and, during yesterday’s debate, he failed in his attempt to “convince the American public that he was up to the formidable demands.”

They also recalled that this performance cannot be dismissed as a “bad night” or blamed on a “cold,” even though “it was Biden himself who challenged Trump to this verbal duel,” and that he should therefore be replaced.

“Calling for a new Democratic candidate at this stage of the campaign is a decision not taken lightly, but it reflects the magnitude and gravity of Trump’s challenge (…) Biden’s inability to meet it,” says the editorial of the media outlet chaired by Meredith Kopit Levien.

For the aforementioned media, In the Democratic ranks there are leaders who best embody “a clear, convincing and energetic alternative” to a second Trump presidency, although they did not venture to slip names: “There is no reason for the party to risk the stability and security of the country.”

The newspaper also repeatedly attacked Trump in its editorial, calling him “an erratic, self-serving figure unworthy of public trust,” a “malignant deformity,” and a “candidate defined by his lies.”

“It is a tragedy that the Republicans themselves do not do a deeper examination of conscience after the debate (…) He blatantly and repeatedly lied about his own actions, his record as president and his opponent,” he argued. The New York Times.

