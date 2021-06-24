The court concluded that Giuliani made “manifestly false and misleading statements” to courts, lawmakers and the public when he was representing former President Trump and his campaign in a failed attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In a 33-page decision, the court said Giuliani’s license should be suspended while disciplinary action continues.

“There is indisputable evidence that the defendant conveyed clearly false and misleading statements to the courts, legislators, and the public at large, as the attorney for former President Donald Trump, and the Trump campaign, in connection with Trump’s failed 2020 re-election bid,” the court ruling said.

Giuliani can appeal this ruling, but the court indicated that if this measure was taken, he would eventually expose himself to “strong and permanent penalties”.

The suspension of Giuliani’s license is remarkable, as he previously held the position of attorney general for the Southern District of New York, which is considered one of the highest positions in the American judiciary.

Giuliani also served as mayor of New York for eight years, and achieved a reputation for handling the city in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Giuliani also faces an investigation in New York over his activities in Ukraine when he was a personal lawyer for Trump, who was accused of seeking political aid from Kiev and went on trial in the Senate in 2019.

Last April, FBI agents raided Giuliani’s home and office in New York, which prompted him to denounce this operation, saying it was politically motivated.

Trump considered that the decision issued Thursday is the work of the “radical left” and comes within the framework of the “political pursuit” campaign targeting him and those close to him. “They should be ashamed of themselves,” the former president said.