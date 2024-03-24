Last week, a fight between two men on the subway in Brooklyn, New York, ended with one of them killed with his own gun, after the gun fired during the struggle. The confrontation, captured by witnesses and shared in videos on social networks, sparked debate about the insecurity experienced by residents on this public transport.

It is not the only violent event that has been recorded in recent years. Since the beginning of the year, major crimes in the city's subway have risen by 13%, despite the government's attempts to strengthen passenger screening and deploy the National Guard to the busiest stations.

